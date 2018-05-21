EAST BRADY – Simple projects to improve towns along the Redbank Valley and Armstrong trails were among the topics discussed at last week’s Towns & Trails Regional Coalition meeting at the Arnold Beabout Community Center in East Brady.
More than 30 people were on hand for the meeting, including representatives from both trails as well as municipal leaders and business owners from towns along the trails.
“We want you to think as regionally as possible,” meeting facilitator Cathy McCollom of McCollom Development Strategies told those in attendance. She explained that trail-users and visitors don’t care where county or municipal lines begin or end. “Work together.”
Hearing the message were people from New Bethlehem, Sligo, East Brady, Brookville, Kittanning, Ford City, Templeton and elsewhere who also heard a variety of ideas on how to make their communities more appealing to tourists.
McCollom noted that the communities involved along the trails are already working to produce brochures for each town, as well as kiosks along the trails to share information about the trail, local history, businesses and area attractions with visitors.
She said that businesses and communities need to focus more on their online marketing, including websites and social media accounts. She explained that the average trail user is between the ages of 45 and 65, has a higher-than-average income and finds local history and culture important.
McCollum also encouraged local communities to spruce up the appearance of their business districts, even with small projects such as cleaning up windows of vacant storefronts and placing curtains in upstairs windows of downtown buildings.
“Come at it with visitors’ eyes,” she said. “Look at your building like you’re seeing it for the first time.”
She added that things most people take for granted in their own community can be very important to visitors, things like bike racks, directional signs, public restrooms and water fountains.
Lodging options are also important to trail-users, she said, explaining that many trail enthusiasts use the “hub and spoke” method which involves staying in one place for multiple nights, and riding different segments of the trail during the days.
Sandy Mateer, president of the Redbank Valley Trails Association, said that many communities in the area have vacant residential properties that could be converted into guesthouses.
“There is plenty of opportunity out there for some of these vacant houses,” she said. McCollum added that bed and breakfast rates along developed trails can range from $150 to $350 per night.
Toni Henry of East Brady, one of the Towns & trails organizers, said that one local project that has been undertaken in that community involves working with the owners of vacant storefronts who granted permission for volunteers to clean up and put displays in the windows along the main street.
For business owners who want to get an idea of where their customers are coming from, McCollom suggested displaying a map and offering guests a pin or stickers to mark their hometown.
As the local trails continue to improve and develop, more and more people will come, McCollom said. Officials noted that the Erie to Pittsburgh trail is roughly 65 percent complete.
Ron Steffey of the Allegheny Valley Land Trust noted that plans to improve and open the Brady Tunnel at Phillipston will help with connecting local trails to the wider network of trails.
McCollom said that in developing trails, campaigns that stress the health benefits of trails as well as their impact on the quality of life in the area and property values can be important. However, she said, the economic impact of the trail is what resonates most with people.
“When people come to your town, they spend money,” she said.
With that development, those at the meeting noted that some businesses are springing up. Workhorse Transport and Outfitters is a new business based in the Crooked Creek area which offers bike rentals and transports all along the Armstrong and Redbank trails. Another man at the meeting gave the group a preview of a new idea to place small, modular treehouses along the trails for lodging.
East Brady-area guesthouse operator Gordon Cogley said people have been talking about the trails for many years, but the communities have yet to capitalize on them.
“You need a sugar daddy in your community,” he said, pointing to the development over recent years in Foxburg. He suggested the group needs to hire an advocate to speed things along.
McCollom said the local trails already have several advocates, and noted that it can take years for development to occur. She noted that the Great Allegheny Passage “took 20 years to hit big.”
In the end, those at the meeting were encouraged to work together and communicate with one another in order to coordinate a local system of trails that would present a seamless experience for trail-users.
The date and location for the next quarterly Towns & Trails meeting will be announced later this summer. For additional information, email ebadc68@gmail.com or csm@mccollomds.com.
