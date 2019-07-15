“Why should we waste tax money on a dog park where dogs can go to run around and poop? Let the dog owners take care of their dogs at home!”
No, nobody actually said that out loud at a public meeting. But in reaction to a dog park in DuBois and news stories about proposals for dog parks in Brookville and Punxsutawney, similar grumbles have been heard “on the street” (actually, in grocery stores, bars and barber/beauty shops, the places where people do talk to each other in person during these days of inveterate cell phone texting).
There is an answer.
“Do you like your calves and hindquarters? Would you prefer to keep them intact?”
Dog parks benefit people directly. Dogs are pack animals. Some live quite comfortably inside houses, as lap dogs who think their owners are elves that supply food, clean up messes and go “Aww!” when Fido (Does anyone actually use that name for a dog these days?) does something that might be construed as cute — or might not be, depending.
But most dogs benefit from being with or around other dogs. Some dogs blend with others enthusiastically. Most follow long-established instinctual behaviors at first, ignoring or circling other dogs, baring teeth if feeling threatened. Astute readers will note that such behaviors are common to dogs encountered at the homes of other people, too.
Repeat visits usually result in what the behavioral experts call “socialization,” and ordinary folks call “Good Doggie!” Tails wag, tongues loll, others nearby get sniffed (Yes, in places we find disgusting).
Play ensues.
Then, sometimes, play just ... stops. Fido or Lassie plops down to rest, unmindful of the people and dogs still milling around at a dog park.
Ahh ... socialization!
With dogs, there are no guarantees against growling, snapping or biting. Aggression is a deep-seated instinct. But socialization at dog parks, in the unleashed atmosphere that can occur once dogs have “learned the rules,” sure as heck beats the tucked-tail, leash-tugging, anxious whining exhibited by some dogs brought by confused owners to parades, flea markets and other places crowded with humans. Some people can’t tell the difference between dogs and humans even though most humans walk upright on two legs.
OK. Rant is finished, for now.
But dog parks do benefit people by allowing dogs and their owners to socialize and be socialized, learning about each other rather than confronting each other.
That is an inexpensive alternative to what happens right after “Grrrr! CHOMP!”
— Denny Bonavita