As of Monday afternoon, Joey Yellen is the guy.
Pat Narduzzi said that could change from now until Saturday, when Pitt hosts No. 3 Notre Dame. Maybe Yellen falters in practice. Maybe fellow redshirt freshman Davis Beville lights it up in preparation for the Fighting Irish.
But as it stands, if Kenny Pickett misses a second straight game due to a left ankle injury, Narduzzi is confident in Yellen’s ability to fill in and guide the Panthers’ offense.
“I think it was a heck of a first start for him. You didn’t know what you were going to get out of him. But we were happy with the way he performed overall,” Narduzzi said Monday over Zoom. “... I loved what I saw. Coach (Mark) Whipple loved what he saw. And he’s going to be much better that second round.”
Narduzzi, as is tradition with injury issues, didn’t get into details about Pickett’s status. The senior signal-caller didn’t travel with the team to Miami, as Pitt decided it would be best to avoid a pair of two-hour flights with the concern of his ankle swelling.
The coach said Pickett “made a lot of headway” rehabbing over the weekend. But he didn’t expound on his postgame claim that there was “a chance” No. 8 would suit up against Notre Dame.
However, Narduzzi did explain why he came away impressed with Yellen’s debut for the Panthers, praising the passer’s “patience in the pocket.”
Yellen completed 22 of 46 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown in his Pitt debut. The Arizona State transfer, who joined the program in January, showcased the arm, touch and awareness that attracted Whipple to him in the first place.
Yellen maneuvered the pocket gracefully on a 55-yard connection downfield to Jordan Addison. He was quick and decisive on slant throws to Taysir Mack and Shocky Jacques-Louis. And the former four-star prospect checked down when he needed to, finding his running backs four times for 23 yards in the first half.
It wasn’t a perfect performance. Yellen took a couple sacks he couldn’t and was critical of himself postgame for missing one or two downfield shots. But it was enough for Narduzzi to acknowledge that Pitt enters this week with Yellen as its primary plan behind Pickett.
The coach also isn’t counting out Beville, a former four-star recruit himself who got into last Saturday’s Miami game for a series. Beville completed one pass to DJ Turner for one yard and handed it off four times on a drive hampered by a 15-yard, first-down chop block penalty.
“We have a lot of confidence in Davis,” Narduzzi said. “Davis is only going to get better. He’s going to have a better week of practice this week than he had last week, just getting those reps.”
Narduzzi harped on the topic of reps, adding that Pickett took the vast majority during practice the first five weeks of the season. Then, after his ankle injury at Boston College, Pitt’s captain and third-year starter didn’t take any snaps in practice last week. They all went to Yellen and Beville.
And though Narduzzi didn’t explicitly say so, that’s the expectation yet again this week.
“You see what happened last year with the backup quarterbacks with the Steelers and what the difference was when Big Ben is out there by himself running the show. Backups don’t get many reps, and you probably get a few more reps here than you would in the NFL,” Narduzzi said. “But (Yellen and Beville) are going to get better every week as we move on. Then we’ll see where Kenny is.”