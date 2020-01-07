Recently, I discovered a newsworthy story going on in Brockway, the town where I live. When I called the borough council to confirm it, all I got was “No comment.”
“No comment.” How many times have you seen that on the news? How many times have you read it in a story? Let me ask you, honestly, when someone says that, do you think they have something to hide?
Of course you do! We all do! “No comment” has become another way of saying, “I don’t want to tell you about the thing I probably shouldn’t have done.”
Local-level elected officials do not have all that much power. They’re not congressmen hiding affairs with secretaries or millions of dollars in money that vanished into their private accounts. They’re not Pentagon officials dodging the reckoning of spending $2 trillion and over 2,000 lives in a war they had no plan for. They’re not the president trying to say that the thing he did wasn’t illegal, but if it was illegal, other presidents did it, so it’s okay, but not saying that he did it. The jobs of small-town officials consist mostly of paying bills and figuring out which street should be paved this year. Not exactly glamorous, huh?
I don’t believe that the officials I talked to are hiding anything; the problem is the perception that they’re hiding things.
I have written multiple stories about an intersection project in Brockway. At first, the lack of information justified the initial paranoia about the project. The “map,” which was really just a proposal drawing, should have been brought up in a council meeting right away, but I can see why it slipped through the cracks. I understand. Yet it took several more stories, including me calling PennDOT and trying (repeatedly) to get Scarnati’s office to answer the phone to pin down the actual information. It wasn’t a cover-up. The council just thought that it wasn’t important.
But lack of information creates a sense of unease.
I have been covering this council since I moved back here five years ago. In that time, I have found the council to be very forthcoming with information. Except when it isn’t. And when it isn’t, it REALLY isn’t. The trouble with the intersection was that there was no real information on the intersection to give. But a drawing that is easily accessible should have been addressed in a meeting so that it didn’t seem to be something bigger than it was.
Which brings me back to “No comment.”
A council member recently spent several minutes explaining the executive session rule in the Sunshine Act to me. Now, I know it. I know it pretty well. I have been doing this job for 20 years. The trouble is, I wasn’t asking for any of the information he said was protected in that act. I wasn’t asking for the dirty details of what happens when a borough employee leaves a longtime position. All I wanted to know was did the borough employee leave like his current employer told me he did. Now, yes, the council did not have to tell me anything. However, what did “No comment” imply?
I don’t like gotcha journalism, but I also don’t like lack of information. The public has the right to know, and the problem with small towns is that the public WILL know sooner or later. Probably before the next scheduled meeting. The difference comes in how the public finds out and how they perceive their elected officials afterwards. A leader who wants the people on his side would do his best to make sure that whatever information CAN be shared is shared. In this case, a simple confirmation and well-wishes would suffice. When “No comment” becomes “The situation is ongoing but here’s what I can tell you,” trust is built. And if there’s anything America needs desperately right now, it’s a feeling it can trust the people in power.
Despite our lack of trust, we still re-elect the same people over and over, so getting re-elected is not evidence that you’re doing a good job anymore. It’s just evidence that you’re doing a job. That means it’s incumbent on our leaders to do what we’re not willing to do as an electorate: hold themselves to a standard that engenders trust.
And for our small-town leaders, it’s even more important because they live in our towns with us.
No, Brockway, nothing was being hidden. Those nasty rumors you heard? They weren’t true. However, I completely understand why you thought the worst of “No comment.”
So did I.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd.