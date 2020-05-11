Ignorance is bliss and no news is good news. Surely we are living by these old adages today.
I can’t help getting the feeling from the Trump administration that it is better to go down in defeat, than to admit you need help. From every single aspect of attempting to eradicate the coronavirus, Trump’s administration has had little success.
The president said at the outset that “there will be tests for everyone who wants one.” That has yet to happen. Within my own family there have been times when one or the other needed to be tested and nary a place to be found. At the very early weeks of this pandemic my youngest son should have been tested. Upon a request to our physician we were told to isolate him and keep our physician apprised. With both my husband and I categorized as being at a higher risk due to our ages, and our son living with us, we hunkered in for the duration. It was about three weeks.
My oldest son and his family were vacationing in Florida in the early weeks of February. They also went on a cruise. Towards the end of their stay in Florida, their youngest son came down with a series of symptoms that in retrospect seem to be very similar to the coronavirus. Each family member subsequently showed some form of what Axle experienced. None of them have been tested either at the onset to be diagnosed, nor now to see if they have the antibodies for the virus. That is sad because my oldest son would like to donate his plasma to help someone else who may be suffering from this dreaded virus.
To have many experts in both the medical and scientific communities advocating for testing as the only way forward to see the beginning of the end to this scourge that is spreading through our country and yet our leaders in the White House seeming to block every avenue to that goal is unprecedented.
When did we become a country that hid from scientific facts? When did we become a country that has no faith in what the medical and scientific community had to say? When did we become a country that would prefer ignorance to knowledge? And where were we when this took place?
America use to be a country that set the pace for everyone to follow. We set the gold standard in scientific research and development. We set the bar that everyone else tried to reach. Across the globe, countries have emulated what we had as far as ways to do research, practices we developed for approval of new medicines and new technologies, and the process wherein these things took place. What happened to all that?
On the world stage right now we look like a third world country. We are constantly scrambling to keep up, let alone try to get ahead. Why is that? Why does the wealthiest country, the most innovative country, the most powerful country in the world look like the world’s most foolish clown at the time of greatest crisis that we have faced in four, five or six generations?
Something fundamentally has shifted at a cosmic level and of a seismic proportion in this country, and unfortunately for all of us at this time no one saw it or heard it or felt it until now.
Yes, ignorance is bliss. If you can’t test, you can’t find out how big the number really is for those who have died from this virus or those who have been infected. And as long as that is the case, our government can claim or say anything about those numbers.
As far as no news is good news — I always had two interpretations of that. The first is any news is bad news, there is no good news. The other is if there is no news, that is good news for nothing bad has happened. Of the two, I prefer the second interpretation. I am forever the optimist. I am looking forward to the day COVID-19 is no news.
In the end we cheer on those heroes who fight this pandemic for us. The doctors, the nurses, the EMTs, and others who work in our hospitals and our communities who keep everything going for us. One of the most important things we have is hope. But to quote a character from the movie Deepwater Horizon, “Hope is not a tactic.” Hope will keep us going but it is no substitute for preparedness, knowing how to tackle a problem, looking for solutions, finding innovations to help solve the situation, and seeking help when all else fails.
We seem to have a president who doesn’t know how to trust, how to rely on what he is being told by his own people, how to control his ego, or how to be fearless. If he would worry less about himself and more about this country and its people, he wouldn’t find time to “tweet.” If he would be more concerned about us and less about himself, he wouldn’t be so fast to open up the country economically. If he had the ability to grasp the seriousness and complexity of this pandemic, he wouldn’t have made each individual governor and state be responsible for it.
Yes, we have hope, but hope is not a tactic. Before this pandemic is over, my nightmare is this: Instead if the inspirational words that are found at the base of the Statue of Liberty, we will instead be reading the words that are over the Gates to Hades: Abandon hope, all ye who enter here.