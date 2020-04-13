DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Windy. Rain showers this evening with clearing late. Low 31F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Rain showers this evening with clearing late. Low 31F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.