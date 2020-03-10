CLARION – Immaculate Conception Parish School will hold open registration Wednesday, March 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. and Wednesday, March 25, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Families interested in registering children for Preschool or Kindergarten are invited to attend.
Kindergarten is an all-day program which runs from 8:05 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
To be eligible for Kindergarten in the 2020-2021 school year, a child must be age five by Aug. 1, 2020.
There are two options for Preschool: a 3-day program or a 5-day program. Preschool runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To be eligible for the 5-day Preschool in the 2020-2021 school year, a child must be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2020.
At registration, please present your child’s Social Security card, birth certificate (state issued with raised seal), and immunization record. There will be a $50, non-refundable, one-time registration fee due upon registration.
Immaculate Conception Parish School is fully accredited by the Middle States Association Commission on Elementary Schools and maintains a curriculum that consistently exceeds state requirements.
Children of all denominations are welcome.
Tuition assistance is available for qualifying families.
Parents interested in registering students in grades 1-6 should call for a shadow day and tour.
For more information at (814) 226-8433 ext. 130 or dmiller@clarionichawks.net.