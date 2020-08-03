We must ask some very simple questions lurking within the shadowy matrix of: With whom do we contend? These are honest questions with massive repercussions, for it appears we have become a technocracy beyond reproach. Please allow this small list to start a much-needed and much wider conversation:
• Why do we have tens of thousands of laws on the books but only a select few are used to force a very specific outcome, and as such, are brutally enforced?
• Why must we obey laws that obviously overlap and often negate each other, and then only when it suits whomever is in power?
• Why are certain groups able to brazenly destroy without any repercussions while other groups (that are much more peaceful) are terrorized into submission?
• How are certain agencies granted unlimited powers (beyond belief) and then weaponized as needed by faceless technocrats to fashion a society to their liking?
• Why is one agency pitted against another agency in courts of law, all at the citizens’ expense, to reach an outcome that benefits no one?
• Why are our leaders and other foreign interests allowed to lie with impunity, to our face, and then laugh at us behind our backs while calling us names?
• Why and how did our technocratic leaders permit themselves the luxury of exempting themselves from virtually every single law?
• Where exactly do our federal tax dollars go? Who audits the auditors at the federal level? And more importantly, who prints and owns our monetary supply?
• How can any elected official claim the power to strip any one of us of our basic human rights?
• When did certain people become more valuable than all the other people in this nation? How are technocrats and elected officials able to negate and nullify the simple truth that All Men Are Created Equal?
Layer upon layer upon layer of technocratic overreach denies us our basic human rights along with simple desires to be left alone, to be unfettered by demand placed upon demand, to live without fear of persecution and to simply pursue happiness. These questions are a tiny sampling of way too many to ever list. This complex work we live in is complex for one reason alone. That reason is because complexity only benefits those who are in power. Within that maze of laws, We The People are by specific design left outside any semblance of the doctrine of fairness. We are left to fend as we may, and, in essence we have — by a multitude of faceless technocratic decrees — become their perpetual vassal servants.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township