“I don’t see how anybody can do that,” Sally muttered as she looked at the scriptures for the Bible study. “Surely nobody can be thankful for everything.”
“Are you talking about 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18?” Carolyn asked.
“Yes,” Sally answered. “How can anyone always rejoice? There must be times when we face pain and grief.”
“I agree,” Jerilyn chimed in. “And what about that part that says we should pray without ceasing? We have to work and cook and eat and sleep. I wish I could spend more time on my knees; that would be a lot more restful than some of the things I have to take care of every day.”
“I think Sally was right when she said nobody can be thankful for everything,” Samantha said. “I know I’m certainly not thankful for my parents’ failing health or the flood that ruined everything in their basement and damaged most of their furniture.”
“Maybe we should get started on our Bible study,” Carolyn announced. “Let’s begin with prayer asking God to help us understand the scripture. Then we can see if our study books give us any help with the questions we’ve been raising.”
Jerilyn soon realized that praying did not begin and end with time on the knees. To “pray without ceasing” means that God is a part of our entire day. When something good happens or we see a beautiful rainbow or sunset, we immediately praise the God who created them. When we face a challenge, our first thought is to ask for God’s help and then work on the problem. We have it backwards when we use prayer as a last resort after we have failed to resolve the issue.
“Rejoice always” may seem hard to do when days are difficult, but we should remember: Life is hard, but God is good. When our days are tough and demanding, we can still rejoice in the salvation Jesus bought with His blood on Calvary. We can remember and rejoice that “with God all things are possible.” (See Matthew 19:26, Mark 9:23, and Mark 10:27.) As we rely on Him in the trying times, we also build the strength we may need in the future. God may not always give us the easy answers we ask for, but we can rejoice in the sure knowledge that He knows what is best. Remember Jesus prayed, “Take this cup away from Me; nevertheless, not what I will, but what You will.” (See Mark 14:36.) As we pray for God’s will, we can rejoice that God has promised, “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope,” (Jeremiah 29:11 NKJV).
It may not seem reasonable or possible to give thanks for everything, but the verse does not say to give thanks for everything. It says, “in everything give thanks.” Whatever our circumstances, we can give thanks to God for something.
As our parents’ health fails, we can give thanks for the things they can still do. We can praise God for the advances in medicine that help them to enjoy life longer. When catastrophes occur, we can give thanks for the first responders and the neighbors who pitch in to help deal with the problems.
The writer of Chronicles says, “Oh, give thanks to the Lord! Call upon His name; Make known His deeds among the peoples!” (1 Chronicles 16:8 NKJV). When others hear us praising God and telling what He is doing in our lives, they also may be drawn to believe in Him. David praised God “among the Gentiles.” (See Psalm 18:49.) He did not just sing God’s praises to close friends and neighbors, he said, “I will give You thanks in the great assembly; I will praise You among many people,” (Psalm 35:18 NKJV). Asaph wanted people of every age to hear about God’s goodness. He sang, “So we, Your people and sheep of Your pasture, Will give You thanks forever; We will show forth Your praise to all generations,” (Psalm 79:13 NKJV).
Scripture tells us (41 times) we should give thanks to God “for His mercy endures forever.” That phrase is first used in 1 Chronicles 16:34 and is a refrain repeated 25 times in Psalm 136.
In everything, in whatever circumstances we face, we can give thanks for God’s love and mercy and grace. In everything, give thanks.
•
Thanksgiving Praises
As we approach Thanksgiving,
We look back through the year
And note things to remember,
To value and hold dear.
At times our hearts were broken.
We cried with grief and pain,
But God’s love touched our sorrow
And taught us hope again.
So thank God for the joybells,
And praise Him as they chime.
But also, thank Him, praise Him
For strength in troubled times.
Exalt the Lord in sunshine;
Praise Him for clouds and rain.
In all things magnify Him;
Give glory to His Name.
O, glory, glory! Glory!
Praise God for what He’s done!
Adore His very Being,
The holy Three-in-One!
•
