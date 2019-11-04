House Bill 1602, which allows prominent use of the so called national motto “In God We Trust” in public schools, has been reintroduced in the Pennsylania house.
Use of such a motto in any government setting is a violation of the Constitution’s first amendment as it clearly endorses the Christian religion. This motto, which was pushed through during the 1950’s communist scare years, replaced the original national motto, “E Pluribus Unum” (Of Many One). This old motto is much more appropriate to a secular nation with multiple religions, some of which have no gods, and a substantial number of agnostics and atheists. Especially given today’s divisive politics, we simply do not need government endorsement of any religion.
To those who believe that religion is needed for morality, it simply is not true. Please also consider the millions of people who have lost their lives in the many religious wars through history right up to the present. Religious differences are the major cause of wars and the United States was the first country ever founded on separation of state and church.
Timothy Keister
Brockway