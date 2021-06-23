It is the first day of summer as I write this morning. I adopted the habit of lighting a solstice candle a few years ago after an online friend mentioned it. It’s just another way of marking the changing of the seasons.
But after last year’s interruption of daily life, I think I’m going to start on a pilgrimage of sorts that is a lot more fun. I think I’m going to have at least one real ice cream cone every week this summer.
By “real,” I mean a hand-dipped cone served by an actual human being. Store-bought Nutty Buddies and Drumsticks don’t count even though it’s a rare day when I pass one of those up.
Purists would probably demand only ice cream scooped from a tub and piled in a teetering heap atop a waffle cone. I’m not that picky. Soft-serve ice cream in a sugar cone fills the bill for me.
I mean, I came of age when soft-serve was called “custard,” so your mom and a car full of kids went to the custard stand instead of the ice cream stand. Nostalgia is probably behind this summer’s quest.
The pilgrimage will start this afternoon with a short drive to Distant’s Sweet Delights. Later this week, I might stop by the Frosty Freeze north of Brookville. I’m up that way several times a week these days, so it only makes sense to make the extra effort.
The Frosty Freeze has become something of an institution over the years, maybe even more so after the events of 2020. The owners were in the process of recovering from a devastating fire when the nationwide COVID lock-down began. Somehow, they still managed to get things in working order before the end of the season.
And then came March 14 and a legend was born: Blow the Stink Off Day.
I didn’t make it, nor did I make any of the other opening days for our local ice cream stands. It just seems unnatural to eat ice cream while wearing a winter coat.
I blame it on my dad’s insisting that we stop at the Penn State Creamery when we went back to school after the Christmas break. There was a Sunday afternoon when the mercury stood at five below zero and Dad laughed himself silly as he ate an ice cream cone in the howling wind.
That ain’t right.
But today’s temperature is supposed to be near 90. That’s more like it.
Of course, I’ll have to stop at the Widnoon Soft Serve next week and Gabriel’s after that. While Gabriel’s isn’t technically an ice cream stand, they do serve hand-dipped cones. That counts.
I’ll have to stray out into the countryside. The Taste-T-Freeze outside of Rimersburg has been on my radar for a while, but I always manage to drive by in the blustery off-season when it’s closed.
So, that makes four stops, not enough to fill up the summer. I’ll have to look farther afield in the L-V’s coverage area. And if that doesn’t turn up a few more options, I’m up for a short road trip here and there.
In the best of my possible worlds right now, I’d make the trip to State College for a cone from Ye Olde College Diner. Unfortunately, that old landmark is now closed, so the next-best option would be the Creamery. National chain ice cream vendors really aren’t on my pilgrimage, but I would make an exception for Boller’s Dairy Queen in that town.
Of course, once I’ve eaten a cone at each of our local ice cream stands, I could repeat the process and have a sundae or banana split at each one. Nothing succeeds like excess, you know.
Beneath my erstwhile hankering for ice cream lies a craving for the sight of normal people doing normal things. After last year, I’m completely happy to wait in a traffic jam. I’m enthralled by the sight of an oversize-load truck coming down the highway because that means that things are starting to open up in a hurry.
On the other hand, some of us got a little too used to staying close to home last year. It’s pretty safe to go places now, but a year-long habit is hard to shake for some of us. I’m in that category and have to force myself to go out.
It isn’t fear. It’s more like a bad case of inertia. Other people from other parts of the country have been talking about it, too.
So, maybe my quest for ice cream is really about getting back to normal.
Y’all, ice cream-stand owners especially, be on the look-out for a black Honda Element in your parking lot. I prefer chocolate.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]