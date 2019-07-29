It has been a little more than a week since New Bethlehem’s latest major flood. While the inundation didn’t seem to have affected the Red Bank Creek’s water level significantly, there are parts of our valley that are still cleaning up and deciding on what comes next.
My own efforts that night and the morning after were confined to Vine and Broad streets, but I knew that there was a lot more happening in the area. Radio scanners are a blessing and a curse that way. You know that something bad is happening, but you can’t get there.
Naturally, my imagination was running a little wild when thinking about the folks along Leasure Run. It flooded badly sometime back in the early 1990s, perhaps 1993 or 1994. Nobody could have predicted what happened the other week.
Now, there is some seesawing on the name of this stream. You will see road signs identifying it as Leisure Run. That is the way most of the locals pronounce it, but it is actually Leasure, pronounced “Lay-zhur.”
From the depths of my encyclopedia-brain, there’s a story of a Mr. Leasure who drowned in its waters back in the early days of Clarion County. I’m not sure if he lived along its banks or if it was named in his memory, but there it is. Its official name is Leasure.
In the same general watershed, we have Middle Run. It went on a rampage, too. I didn’t get up that way until a couple of days later. If you’re a native of this area, you can identify the aftermath of major flooding from the location and position of mud, weeds and debris.
Out near Drummond’s and Full Throttle along Route 66, things were even worse. From a couple of accounts I have heard, there was a pond on the hill behind Drummond’s that either overflowed or collapsed, adding a few thousands gallons to what Leasure Run was throwing at the area.
In the aftermath of a disaster of some kind, people like to point fingers and offer unsolicited opinions. The thing is, Ma Nature went berserk and mankind didn’t have a lot to do with it, other than building things in a flood plain.
I still remember when the land along Leasure Run outside of town was mostly marshland, the best place in the world to hear the first spring peepers of April. My mother remembers playing along its banks near Penn Street as a little girl. As one of the first students at the brand-new New Bethlehem Primary School back in the early ‘60s, teachers would sometimes allow us to explore its sandy shores at recess.
You’ll sometimes hear people saying that dredging Leasure Run and the creek would solve our flooding problems. That is not a good idea for the environment, which is a real thing and not some uber-progressive buzz word.
I’m not sure it would help very much in the long run. Water, flooding and wetlands are simply the nature of where our ancestors chose to settle.
Wetlands were seen as a nuisance and then a public health hazard. Most were drained or filled in over the years. We didn’t know that they act as floodwater buffers, straining out silt and absorbing excess rainfall.
Upstream from the Penn Street viaduct, the land along Leasure Run was owned by Conrad Keck and Dr. John Cresswell, according to the old maps I’ve seen. As far as I know, it was farmland with little in the way of manmade structures until the land was sold and split up into building lots. There were still small barns in some backyards in the 1960s and 1970s, but it had been a long time since they had sheltered family cows and horses.
During the acrimonious formation of today’s Redbank Valley School District, most of the fighting resulted from the location of the proposed high school. I assume that there was similar ill-feeling about the site of a new elementary school. Borough residents insisted on keeping the schools within the town limits, going so far as to annex the creekside of Fairmount City so the high school would have a New Bethlehem address.
The only available flat land was along Red Bank Creek and the old football field along Leasure Run.
I’m certainly no urban planner and developer, but that sounds like a really bad idea to me. And so it has proved to be over the past 23 years or so. I don’t have a plan of action for correcting the situation. It’s hard to relocate entire neighborhoods and schools after the fact.
Fortunately, we are blessed with neighbors who help their own neighbors. And Clarion County’s emergency response plan can’t be beat.
Back in 2013 or so, I attended a public-information meeting presented by the county emergency-services agencies. This is one of the more valuable chunks of information I have tucked away since I came back to the area in 2011.
Readers may not realize it, but every piece of firefighting, water-rescue and hazmat equipment in the county is catalogued. So are all the front-end loaders, Bobcat-type earth movers and similar gear. When something bad happens, fire chiefs and officials know where their assets are and can get them moved into position.
This preplanning is one of the reasons that people were rescued and debris was cleaned up in the blink of an eye the other week.
If you’re going to live in a flood plain, you have to have that kind of plan.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]