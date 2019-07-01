Golly gee, gee whiz and a double yoi! It’s becoming more and more difficult for me to comprehend the radical left’s subversive thinking that favors runaway immigration for votes, sanctuary cities, runaway spending and debt, and most of all, socialism and disfavors the President for making headway in making America great again.
I have tried whenever and wherever to persuade political thinking that financier George Soros, a subversive treasonist, should therefore have his U.S. citizenship revoked and be deported to end his subversive financing.
I wish to publicly pay tribute to the Judicial Watch watchdog organization and its president, Tom Fitton, often seen on Fox News, and their hard fought litigation and uncovered findings of leftist corruption and subversion. Exampled is three Soros campaigns to further advance his radical left agenda. And the smoking gun evidence of a coverup of Hillary Clinton’s nonsecure classified and illicit email system that she tried to hide or destroy.
Outgoing political mail motto: Damn the liberal, progressive, subversive leftist and RINO torpedoes, full speed ahead. It fits nicely at the bottom of larger envelopes.
DICK “SMOKEY”
STOVER
West Newton