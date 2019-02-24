Today

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.