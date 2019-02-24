Paul Kengor’s column of February 20 misdiagnoses the trend toward increased socialism in the U.S. Most of our young citizens are sold on capitalism but want 1) smart regulation that halts rapidly growing concentration of wealth among the superrich which is at odds with a functioning democracy, and 2) more socialism in the healthcare, infrastructure, environmental and educational arenas — added to the socialism we already have, e.g., social security, welfare for the helpless, public infrastructure, public schools, agriculture price supports, etc.
The richest 1 percent of U.S. households own 40 percent of the country’s wealth, and the recent $1.5 trillion tax cut will bring about even more concentration of wealth. And anything but world class are the cost and outcomes of our healthcare system, the condition of our public infrastructure, the commitment to help worldwide environmental quality and the average quality of our elementary/secondary public schools.
Dismissing fascism as non-political evil, the political extremes are communism which is based upon share and share alike and capitalism which is based upon greed. Capitalism always wins because human nature leans toward getting rather than giving. Communism naturally deteriorates into dictatorship because it is too idealistic to work.
Most Democrats are not pure socialists who endorse Green New Deal radicalism, which is why Pelosi and Schumer applauded Trump’s recent statement, “We renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country.” Elizabeth Warren’s recent “wealth tax” proposal is not a soak the rich scheme: It would raise an additional $250 billion each year to help pay for understandable “socialistic” wishes of our young folks.
Emulating Scandinavian countries, which has plenty of capitalism, may not be so bad. Opinion surveys say that their citizens are the happiest.
— Dale Adams, DuBois
