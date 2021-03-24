Page 4 Pandemic has little effect on wedding flowers

Page 5 Marriage licenses requests show no change in 2020

Page 5 Virtual vendors an option for couples planning unique weddings

Page 6 Smaller is the new trend

Page 7 Photographer hopeful weddings can return in 2021

Page 8 New facility makes weddings a breeze

Page 10 Madison Marie Bridal has learned to embrace change during pandemic

Page 11 Music – an important component of wedding celebrations

Page 12 Cooper Cork Event Center ready to host special events

Page 13 Dos and don’ts of caring for wedding, engagement rings

Page 14 Weddings can still be very meaningful despite restrictions

Page 19 Bridal shows offer one-stop wedding planning

Page 20 Luigi’s Ristorante, Villa offer on-site traveling catering services for weddings

Page 22 White Lace Bridal covers all wedding attire, with a little extra to offer

Page 24 Questions to ask before booking a photographer

Page 26 How to avoid reception seating mistakes

Page 28 How to host a socially distant wedding

Page 29 Throw a safe bachelor or bachelorette party

Page 30 3 tools for keeping wedding guests informed

