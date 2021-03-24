Page 4 Pandemic has little effect on wedding flowers
Page 5 Marriage licenses requests show no change in 2020
Page 5 Virtual vendors an option for couples planning unique weddings
Page 6 Smaller is the new trend
Page 7 Photographer hopeful weddings can return in 2021
Page 8 New facility makes weddings a breeze
Page 10 Madison Marie Bridal has learned to embrace change during pandemic
Page 11 Music – an important component of wedding celebrations
Page 12 Cooper Cork Event Center ready to host special events
Page 13 Dos and don’ts of caring for wedding, engagement rings
Page 14 Weddings can still be very meaningful despite restrictions
Page 19 Bridal shows offer one-stop wedding planning
Page 20 Luigi’s Ristorante, Villa offer on-site traveling catering services for weddings
Page 22 White Lace Bridal covers all wedding attire, with a little extra to offer
Page 24 Questions to ask before booking a photographer
Page 26 How to avoid reception seating mistakes
Page 28 How to host a socially distant wedding
Page 29 Throw a safe bachelor or bachelorette party
Page 30 3 tools for keeping wedding guests informed