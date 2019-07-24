DuBOIS — A big three-run sixth inning proved to be the difference for Indiana as it pulled off a 3-2, come-from-behind win over Keystone in the opening game of the 2019 Pennsylvania Junior League State Championship Wednesday.
The two teams matched each other stride-for-stride for most of the contest before Keystone broke onto the board with a pair of runs on a two-run double by Luke Bowman in the top of the sixth.
That looked like it might be more than enough for Keystone starter Mason Miller as he kept Indiana in check through the first five.
However, after surrendering a leadoff single to Indiana’s Brandon Yanity in the bottom of the frame, Mason gave way to reliever Braylen Corter.
Corter didn’t fare nearly as well as Mason as he walked Hunter Martin on six pitches before Brayden Yanity laced a line drive to the left-field fence to bring home both runners and tie the game.
A passed ball allowed him to move to third before a walk and an uncontested steal put runners on second and third with no outs.
Indiana’s Connor Geesey then laid down a little bunt that Corter fielded but couldn’t get to the plate in enough time to get Yanity with the eventual gamve-winning run.
Brandon Yanity led Indiana at the plate with a pair of singles while Brayden Yanity doubled and drove in two.
Dallas Alexander led Keystone with two singles while Bowman doubled with two RBIs.
Garrison Daugherty picked up the win in relief.
Keystone will now take on Exton in an elimination game this morning at 11 a.m. while Indiana will take on Shippensburg this evening at 5 p.m.
In Wednesday’s other games:
Shippensburg 11,
Exton 0, 5 innings
Shippensburg put up a run early then simply kept adding to it as it rolled to an 11-0, five-inning victory over Exton.
A run in the top of the first got Shippensburg going while four runs in both the third and fifth and another pair in the fourth allowed it to win going away.
Tucker Chamberlin, Diesel Koser and Thayne Stine all had two hits apiece for Shippensburg while Jackson Stought doubled. Tucker Chamberlin drove in three runs while Troy Chamberlin and Kade Rumbaugh each finished with a pair of RBIs.
Tucker Chamberlin and Zach Martin combined on a no-hitter for Shippensburg while Brady Foytack suffered the loss.
Exton will face Keystone in an elimination game this morning at 11 a.m. while Shippensburg will play Indiana this evening at 5 p.m.
Pennridge 16,
Green Ridge 6,
5 innings
A couple of big innings were more than enough to push Pennridge to a 16-6, five-inning victory over Green Ridge.
Pennridge scored four runs or more in three of the five innings, including six in the fourth, to win going away.
Pennridge ripped off 12 hits in the game off a pair of Green Ridge pitchers.
Will Slamm, Justin Petrik, Max Slaymaker and Ryan Hass all finished with a pair of hits. Nathan Lapp doubled and Slamm tripled.
Slamm also finished with three RBIs while Petrick, Slaymaker and Quentin Keller all drove in two runs each.
Roman Valvano was the only Green Ridge hitter to finish with more than one hit as he went 2-for-3. Brian Walsh and Blake Decker each drove in two runs each for Green Ridge.
Kyle Watson picked up the win allowing three runs on four hits while walking none and striking out one in three innings of work.
Brian Walsh suffered the loss.
Green Ridge will take on Dunbar in an elimination game this afternoon at 2 p.m. while Pennridge will face Tri-Boro at 8 p.m.
Tri-Boro 13,
Dunbar 1, 5 innings
Tri-Boro came out of the gate quickly and never looked back as it rolled to a 13-1 five-inning victory.
The first five batters Tri-Boro sent to the plate all reached base with four of them coming around to score in a big first inning.
Tri-Boro then added a run in the third and five more in the fourth to go up 10-0 before Dunbar got on the board.
Hank Shaffer led Tri-Boro with a pair of hits while Tyler Banks and Bryce Kania both tripled. Banks, Shaffer and Bradyn Field all drove in two runs each.
Kace Shearer and Kenny Shultz had the lone two hits for Dunbar.
Chandler Davison picked up the win in relief allowing one run on one hit while striking out six and walking none in just over two innings of work.
Dunbar will face Green Ridge in an elimination game at 2 p.m. while Tri-Boro will take on Pennridge at 8 p.m.