The other day, I was backing out of my garage. I looked right, left, and right again. I didn’t see anything. There was also nothing on my backup camera. I continued out of my driveway as normal. When I started down the road, I saw a car in my rearview mirror.
Right behind me.
Now, if my neighbor is reading this, I’m sorry about that!
This is the second time recently that I clearly remember looking, backing up, and then suddenly seeing a car filling my mirror. I don’t know where that car came from! I don’t remember seeing them at all! It was daylight and sunny, and I clearly remember looking in their direction, but I didn’t see them.
Joy, who does her best to preserve my fragile ego, suggested that I didn’t see the car because my glasses don’t provide the same range of vision as my contacts. While this is true, I know I turned my head to look instead of just using my peripheral vision. She also suggested that they came around the corner really, really fast. We live on a straight stretch.
But maybe I was distracted. I wasn’t listening to the radio. I wasn’t trying to solve life’s problems. I don’t remember even considering what I’d write for this column. I was just backing out to get my son a Happy Meal.
And the Happy Meals don’t help matters. In the past couple of weeks, I got Timmy two Happy Meals. In one, we got the fries, but they didn’t give us the Go-Gurt. In the other, we got the Go-Gurt but no fries. I’m beginning to wonder if I’m losing my mind. I remember listing the items I wanted in his Happy Meal, and I get home, and I find that we’re missing something.
There are elements of getting older that I’m noticing. For example, I have more hair in my ears than ever before. My balance has been a little less balancey. I make up words more often than I used to. However, I didn’t realize that I would remember doing something that the universe says I didn’t do. Or, maybe, I don’t perceive what’s going on around me. I don’t feel like I’m not paying attention, but I’m apparently not paying attention.
I try to learn from experiences like this. I told Joy that I’m going to retrain myself to back out with more looks down the street. I’m also going to make the McDonald’s employee repeat to me what’s in my order before I drive off. But, still, this is kind of a scary feeling.
And I’m not even 40!
I have students who, thanks to sports injuries, sound like they’re in a nursing home comparing surgeries. I swear half my students have the skeletons of 90-year-olds. I have a 16-year-old girl in class whose joints pop when she stands up. Don’t even get me started on concussions!
I think to myself, if this is how I am before 40, what am I going to be like at 80? And if they’re like this at 16, will they be able to walk in their 30s?
And will Timmy have to sit me down and have the “You’re too old to drive” talk when I’m 50?
Excuse me while I go listen to music from my teen years and complain about how today’s music is terrible.
And get off my lawn.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd.