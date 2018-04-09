FAIRMOUNT CITY – The Cornerstone Church of God in Fairmount City will hold an indoor yard sale, bake sale and luncheon on Friday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, April 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Luncheons can be eat-in or take-out.
Clothing will be $2 per bag.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
