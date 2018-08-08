Infirst Bank, located on Kentucky Avenue in Punxsutawney, recently had its grand opening.
Pictured in the front row (from left to right) are County Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik, Infirst Bank Vice President Connie Boiano, Board Director Donna Bruder-Smith, Infirst Bank President & CEO Tim Kronenwetter, Roger Steele of the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce and Punxsutawney Groundhog Committee, Branch Manager Desiree Stamler, head teller Kim Robbins, teller Lisa Hilliard, Infirst Bank SVP Sales Connie Biss.
Pictured in the back row are Jim Casaday, Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce, State Representative Chris Dush, County Commissioner Jack Matson, Chairman of the Board George Evans, County Commissioner Herb Buller, Infirst Bank's Ed Receski and Infirst Bank SVP of Operations Seth Conner.
