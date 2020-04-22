“That an idea is widely held doesn’t mean it’s a good idea.”
— Unknown/But Adopted by Your Narrator
Misinformation is a serious public pursuit for me these days and it should be for you. It goes by many psuedonyms like “hype” and “spin.” And in our hyper-info-tainment culture it would seem to follow that your misinformation detector needs to be in fit fighting shape.
To wit: I was watching Fox News Channel on April 16 and I was struck by the reporting of Bret Baier (whom I regard as a quality Journalist) and Gregg Re in a story titled “Sources believe coronavirus outbreak originated in Wuhan lab as part of China’s efforts to compete with US.”
In this article “sources” are described as having been briefed on the details of early actions by China’s government and as having seen relevant materials. That’s weak sauce as far as sourcing, but Baier is a credible news man. Let’s continue.
The article does not inform why the sources remain unnamed, but the description, to me, implies U.S. government sources. This should trigger skepticism if not disbelief. The article also goes on to equivocate with General Mark Milley — the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — saying, “I would just say at this point, it’s inconclusive, although the weight of evidence seems to indicate natural, but we don’t know for certain.”
So unnamed sources scream out from the headline while the chairman of the Joint Chiefs quietly says otherwise 10 to 15 paragraphs down.
A red crawler runs across the bottom of the screen all morning long shouting something like, “SOURCES: Wuhan virus came from Chinese lab.” Of course, they pull this same stunt on MSNBC, too.
It is a legitimate story to question the origins of the pandemic outbreak, but the story at hand doesn’t make much clear. The way I saw it was that a legitimate story was being spun by a pro-Trump network into a narrative blaming China and acquitting the president.
That narrative was compounded later by numerous opinion merchants like Laura Ingraham, who posited the opinion we have heard from the president’s own mouth; that “This virus could just disappear.” This is April. With a dozen 9-11s worth of dead. Disappear?
Also on her show was Dr. Phil, who plays a doctor on TeeVee, who made wildly inaccurate arguments in technicolor bad-faith comparing COVID-19 death rates with swimming pool, car crash and smoking fatalities. Is Dr. Phil the source whose opinion is germane here?
Taken together, this knits a narrative that blames someone else not Donald Trump and downplays the seriousness of this public health emergency. Laura Ingraham is on a TeeVee channel that calls itself a News outlet when, in fact, a substantial part of its information stream is opinion. You need to know the difference, dear reader.
The SOURCES of your information are important. When you get a piece of information, the first thing you probably say is, “No way. Who says?” You’ve been hit with a brick of information and you want to know who threw it.
So when Dr. Phil is downplaying a national health crisis, we’re at least entitled to know if he’s being paid by Fox, or someone else, to appear. Can we not say that opinions of Laura Ingraham are designed to support the president?
What bothers me is that these opinion merchants are wrapped in the deceptive clothing of “Fox News.” Just the title gives legitimacy.
Given what you’ve just read, what evidence do you have that Laura Ingraham is a good, nutritious source of information? Why, as a sensible news consumer, would you be turning to Laura Ingraham, even for opinion?
News sources matter, dear reader.
Before I go, I want to give you some good tools to try out. You need a utility belt full of misinformation repellant if you’re gonna survive days like these.
NewsGuard is one of the best resources you can get. Try it at www.newsguardtech.com. It is an app you can get and plug into your browser which puts information labels on the content you browse. On Facebook, for instance, when someone posts a news item on your timeline, it comes with a little shield that is either green, yellow or red. Click on the shield and you get the straight dope on that news source.
The website for Fox News Channel, for example, gets a NewsGuard rating of 69.5 out of 100 with two significant warnings: 1 — It does not gather and present information responsibly and 2 — it does not handle the difference between news and opinion responsibly.
For comparison, MSNBC gets a 70.
CBSnews.com gets a NewsGuard rating of 95 out of 100.
NPR.org gets a 100.
Rush Limbaugh’s website gets a 12.5 with warnings like this: “Proceed with caution. This website severely violates basic standards of credibility and transparency.” I guess, with a Medal of Freedom, you can say anything you want.
Snopes.com is also a tool I use regularly. When you see an article that you just can’t believe, go to Snopes.com first and search it. You’ll find a deep dive into where such internet memes and falsehoods come from. For example, did you know that collecting pop tabs really doesn’t buy kidney dialysis time for anyone?
We need to catch misinformation in the wild so your Narrator is providing you basic tools to catch it before it goes viral. Because the last thing we need in Corona-World is viral misinformation.
Shawn Inlow is an English major out of Slippery Rock State University when they were still called “The Rockets;” a former Journalist for the Courier-Express and The Progress and WOKW radio; a soccer coach since the ’70s; a founding member of the Clearfield Arts Studio Theater (CAST); a Pennsylvania State Trooper for 20 years, retired now and building a new theater in Philipsburg.