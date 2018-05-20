LUTHERSBURG — On Thursday, the Clearfield County Commissioners will be hosting a public meeting at the Brady Township building in Luthersburg to foster discussion about and promote solutions for concerns of residents of Brady Township and surrounding communities about the proposed Highland Street injection well recently permitted by the Department of Environmental Protection. The meeting is at 6:30 p.m.
Information will be presented by David Yoxintheimer, professional geologist, of Penn State Extension and the Marcellus Center for Outreach and Research (MCOR). Local municipal officials will also be present during the meeting. The public is welcome.
