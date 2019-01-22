Looking for a date for Valentine’s Day? Your local library has got you covered.
Stop in for a blind date with a book. Come on in and pick a “date” from our collection of wrapped books. You never know what you are going to get, but you might just like it.
Each wrapped book has the first sentence of the book written on the outside of it to see if it peaks your interest.
Also, we have a Valentine’s basket that we are selling raffle tickets for at the library. It has multiple items including gift certificates for Zack’s and Subway. So, you could take your Valentine out for lunch and dinner! The drawing will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9.
•
Starting this year, the Redbank Valley Public Library has moved our board meetings to the third Tuesday of every month. It is posted on our Google calendar as well if you would like to see the dates.
•
We are still having our Preschool Playgroup every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. until approximately noon. So, if your child is not in school, come join us! We play, read, do an activity and have a snack together.
•
We are planning on having a DIY winter craft with Becky Doverspike from Grasshopper Grove. It will be Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. Watch our calendar and Facebook for more information!
•
Are you looking for some help with your resume, interviewing or job searching? We have partnered with Clarion County Career Link staff to hold some programs and have their staff available to help. Please contact us for more information or if you are interested in a specific topic.
•
If you are wondering about tax forms, the IRS is only sending us the 1040’s and the booklet for the 1040’s. Also, Pennsylvania 1040’s are not being sent. If you need help getting any forms or printing them out, please see our staff for assistance. Here are some websites to refer to if you are looking for tax forms as well: www.irs.gov/forms-instructions to view or download a tax product; or www.irs.gov/orderforms. Also, you can find the link on our website and it will be accessible on the desktop of any of our patron computers at the library.
•
Your local library is always buzzing with something new. We have gotten in many new books from your favorite authors, as well as movies. Also, don’t forget, we have some books for sale out front if you’re interested in buying books for yourself or someone else.
