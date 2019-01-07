HARRISBURG — With a period of snow, sleet and freezing rain expected across the state through Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) imposed restrictions on certain trucks and other vehicles and limited speed limits overnight, urging motorists to prepare their vehicles for colder temperatures, potential black ice and inclement weather.
The restrictions were in place between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday and banned double trailers, empty trailers, non-commercial vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles on these interstates:
- Interstate 80 east of the junction with Interstate 79 to the New Jersey border.
- Interstate 81 north of the junction with Interstate 78 to the New York border.
- Interstates 84, 180 and 380 in northeast and north-central Pennsylvania.
- Interstate 476, the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike north of the Lehigh Valley exit.
Speed limits were restricted to 45 mph on these interstates while the vehicle restrictions were in place. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions, officials said Monday evening.
In response to the anticipated storm, PennDOT applied anti icing materials to many roads across the state and activated its statewide command center and regional command centers in areas most affected by the storm.
The preparations and restrictions came after the National Weather Service said parts of the commonwealth could see an icy mix of rain and sleet dependent on local conditions, especially north of Interstate 80. While significant accumulations are not anticipated, even light amounts of snow and ice can create hazardous road conditions, a spokesman said Monday evening.
Motorists should be aware that all vehicles should be fully clear of ice and snow before winter travel. If snow or ice is dislodged or falls from a moving vehicle and strikes another vehicle or pedestrian causing death or serious bodily injury, the operator of that vehicle could receive a $200 to $1,000 fine.
When winter weather occurs, PennDOT urges drivers to be extra cautious around operating snow-removal equipment. When encountering a plow truck, drivers should:
— Stay at least six car lengths behind an operating plow truck and remember that the main plow is wider than the truck.
— Be alert since plow trucks generally travel much more slowly than other traffic.
— When a plow truck is traveling toward you, move as far away from the center of the road as is safely possible, and remember that snow can obscure the actual snow plow width.
— Never try to pass or get between several trucks plowing side by side in a “plow train.” The weight of the snow thrown from the plow can quickly cause smaller vehicles to lose control, creating a hazard for nearby vehicles.
— Never travel next to a plow truck since there are blind spots where the operator can’t see, and they can occasionally be moved sideways when hitting drifts or heavy snowpack.
— Keep your lights on to help the operator better see your vehicle. Also remember that under Pennsylvania state law, vehicle lights must be on every time a vehicle’s wipers are on due to inclement weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.