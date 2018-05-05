CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that road repairs will take place soon on a westbound section of I-80 in Clearfield County. The work zone will stretch from mile-marker 118 to mile-marker 116, west of Clearfield.
Crews will be working to replace concrete slabs in the roadway to improve ride quality and roadway integrity.
Starting Monday, May 7, drivers will encounter a closure of the right/travel lane through this area. Traffic will move past the work zone in the left/passing lane. Drivers should be prepared for slow moving traffic in this area.
The work zone and lane closures will be in place through May 14 in order to make repairs and ensure cure time of the concrete. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor for this work.
PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution through all work zones, prepare for travel delays, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.