Ione E. Miller, 94, of Templeton, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
Born June 15, 1926 in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of Francis and Dora Ellen (Jewart) Adams.
She was a member of the Kittanning Church of Christ.
Mrs. Miller worked for Rollo for over 20 years as a group leader.
She enjoyed eating out and traveling with her husband especially to Daytona where they enjoyed camping and the NASCAR races.
She also loved camping with her husband in Deer Meadow Camp Ground in Cook Forest. They owned rental properties in Templeton and Rimersburg.
Mrs. Miller loved her dog, Molly, and her grandchildren where her pride and joy.
She enjoyed sitting on her porch and watching the river.
Mrs. Miller will be lovingly remembered for her kindness.
Her memory will be cherished by her son, Larry Miller and wife, Evelyn, of Templeton; daughter, Marsha Hetrick and husband, Scott, of Templeton; grandchildren, Greg Miller and wife, Kimberly, of Monroeville, Amy Pinizzotto, of Trafford, Kayla Hetrick of Worthington and Alisha Hetrick and Alexis Henry and husband, Jacob, both of Templeton; great-grandchildren, Joel, Olivia, Lauren and Joanna Miller, all of Monroeville; sisters-in-law, Marie Adams of New Bethlehem and Anna Adams of Rural Valley; and a brother-in-law, Bob Heller of Brookville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Marshal M. Miller, whom she married on December 24, 1947 and who passed away on March 18, 2013; brothers, John W. Adams and Jack Adams; and a sister, Edna Heller.
Family and friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Kittanning.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the funeral home, with Evangelist Larry Krause officiating.
Interment will be in Tidal Union Cemetery, Tidal.
The family would like to thank Megan and Brian and the wonderful staff at Rivercliff Terrace in Applewold for the excellent care and love over the years.
Contributions can be made in Mrs. Miller’s honor to the Kittanning Church of Christ, 213 Blaney Rd., Kittanning, PA 16201.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to the family or to view a video tribute, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.