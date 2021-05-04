Ira “Odie” Wyman, 83, of East Brady, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Born January 16, 1938 in Sligo, he was the son of Samuel Paul and Nellie Belle (Somerville) Wyman.
Mr. Wyman was a lifelong resident of Clarion County and attended Rimersburg schools.
He worked as a supervisor at Pullman-Standard, retiring in 2000.
Mr. Wyman owned and operated the Wyman Garage Door business for 50 years, and was known in the area for his work.
Fishing, hunting and golfing were his favorite hobbies.
His memberships included VFW Post No. 7132 of Rimersburg, the Kittanning Eagles Lodge and Moose Lodge No. 962 of Chicora.
Mr. Wyman was also involved with the Masons, belonging to Masonic Lodge No. 277 of Clarion, the Coudersport Consistory and the Shrine Center of Pittsburgh, the Syria Shrine Rode Rigs, Tall Cedars of Kittanning and Wildwood Masonic Lodge No. 92 of Wildwood, Fla.
He will be best remembered for being a hard worker and having a quick wit, and will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Mary Lou (Crisman) Wyman, whom he married July 12, 1969; son, Danny Wyman and wife, Claudia, of Asheville, N.C.; daughters, Dianne Bly and husband, Bruce, of Karns City, Debbie McIntyre and husband, Rick, of Freeport, and Merrilu Zulick and husband, Dan, of Chicora; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren — with one due in October; brothers, John Wyman and wife, Betty, of Sligo, Donald Wyman and wife, Betty, of Bolivar, Roger Wyman of California, Orvis Wyman and wife, Evelyn, of Chicora and Rev. Gary Wyman and wife, Linda, of Dora, Ala.; sisters, Shirley Flick of Parker and Pauline Wyman of Rimersburg; and a sister-in-law, Linda Wyman of Colorado.
Mr. Wyman was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Patricia June (Seybert) Wyman; a son, Scott E. Crooks; a daughter, Lisa Jane Fitzgerald; and a brother, Eugene Wyman.
Relatives and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Rimersburg.
A Masonic service will be held at 6:45 p.m.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Gary Wyman and Pastor Mike Piper officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Wyman’s honor to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.
Burial will be in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
