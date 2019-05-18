BRADFORD — Dozens of veterans, friends and family members gathered Saturday to remember the service and sacrifice of Staff Sgt. Carl Enis by dedicating an area bridge in his honor.
“It is a privilege to be a part of the tribute to this young man who died in service to us and our country,” said Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint), who sponsored legislation naming the bridge. “While we can never fully repay the debt we owe service members like Staff Sgt. Enis, we can ensure they are remembered by both current and future generations.”
The Iraq War airman and pararescueman was killed in the line of duty last March when his helicopter crashed during a mission in western Iraq. He was just 31 years old.
Act 161 of 2018 designates the bridge on U.S. Route 219 over the Kinzua Creek, also known as the Tally Ho Bridge, as the Staff Sgt. Carl Enis Memorial Bridge. Signs marking the bridge’s new designation, located at either end of the structure, were unveiled as part of the ceremony Saturday.
Enis served as a pararescueman, one of the most challenging roles in the Air Force. Members of Air Force Special Operations, pararescue (PJ) specialists rescue and recover downed aircrews from hostile or otherwise unreachable areas. These highly trained experts perform rescues in every type of terrain and partake in every part of the mission, from search and rescue, to combat support to providing emergency medical treatment, in order to ensure every mission is a successful one.
Enis was assigned to the Air Force Reserve’s 308th Rescue Squadron at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, where he served for eight years. His awards and decorations include the Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal with bronze oak leaf cluster, the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal. In the past two years, he received multiple awards, including Airman of the Year for both the 920th Rescue Wing and Air Force Reserve Command.
Although he resided in Florida, Staff Sgt. Enis has generations of connections to the McKean County area and spent a great deal of time locally with family, hunting and fishing in the Kinzua Creek over which the bridge named in his honor crosses.
Enis’ grandparents owned the Enis Hotel in Westline, now known as the Westline Inn. His family also owned a hunting lodge in the area that he frequently visited.
Causer introduced the legislation at the request of local veterans with the support of the Lafayette Township supervisors.