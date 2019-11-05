BAGHDAD — Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi said he is not hanging on to power in the face of demonstrations demanding his ouster, reiterating his call on parliament to find an alternative before his departure.
“There are legitimate demands for the government’s resignation … but if it resigns without a quick, smooth alternative, what will happen? The government will continue as a daily caretaker government,” Abdel-Mahdi said in a televised Cabinet meeting.
If parliament takes too long to find an alternative, a caretaker government will not be able to sign any deals or give the green light to any new projects, he added.
Demonstrations held since early October have turned violent, killing at least 260 people and injuring a further 11,000 others as security forces use live bullets and tear gas to disperse protesters.
In the first wave of protests in early October, marking one year since Abdel-Mahdi took office, demonstrators criticized corruption, a lack of jobs and poor access to electricity and clean water in the country.
After dozens were killed and internet access was cut for several days, protesters called for the resignation of the government, the dissolution of parliament and an overhaul of the political system that has been in place since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
“We might be relieved if someone else were to bear the burden and face these difficult events. It is not hanging on to power. I think the Cabinet and governors would be ready to submit their resignations if it meant the country’s salvation,” Abdel-Mahdi said.
Leaving the army and security forces without a leader would not be beneficial, added the prime minister, who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces.
Iraq is still grappling with a lengthy U.S.-backed military campaign against the Islamic State extremist group. In December 2017, Baghdad declared victory against the group, but militants continue to carry out attacks in different parts of the country.
Earlier on Tuesday, at least four protesters were killed when security forces opened fire and used tear gas to disperse demonstrators outside Umm Qasr Port in the oil-rich southern province of Basra, witnesses said.
The witnesses told dpa that 100 other protesters were wounded in the clashes, adding that the security forces withdrew as demonstrators insisted on continuing to camp at the site where they have been disrupting shipments to and from the port.
The sit-in near Umm Qasr Port started last Thursday, and is part of mass protests that have gripped Iraq in recent weeks.
The United Nations has criticized the deadly crackdown, calling the high number of casualties “completely unacceptable.”
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was “shocked by the death toll we have seen in recent days in Iraq,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday, adding that people “need to be able to demonstrate freely and peacefully, security forces need to show restraint.”
A U.N. report published Tuesday found that at least 97 more people have died as “serious human rights violations and abuses continued to occur during the second wave of demonstrations that started in Iraq on 25 October.”
Amnesty International said in a tweet on Tuesday that it had “received alarming reports of further protesters killed in #Iraq due to excessive use of force,” and urged authorities to “rein in security forces and end the unlawful blocking of access to the internet & social media.”
Internet access was limited on Tuesday across most of Iraq, according to NetBlocks, a group that tracks worldwide internet access.
The group said that access to the internet had been completely cut at midnight, but was partially restored as of 9 a.m. (0600 GMT) on Tuesday. National connectivity is currently at 19% of ordinary levels.