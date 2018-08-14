Irma Bailey, 90, of Seminole, died Monday morning, August 13, 2018 at her residence.
Born October 19, 1927 in Seminole, she was the daughter of Francesco and Giuliana (Veronesi) Morelli.
She married William V. Bailey on September 23, 1950. He preceded her in death in 1973.
Mrs. Bailey worked for Sylvania in her earlier years and also was a homemaker.
She was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem, and she enjoyed going to the Senior Center in Distant.
Mrs. Bailey also loved spending time with her dog, Max.
Survivors include two children, Brian S. Bailey and his wife, Patty, of Seminole, and Bonnie Cravener of Nashville, N.C.; five grandchildren, Kaylee Cravener, Travis Cravener, Brianna Bailey, Brady Bailey and Brandon Bailey; and a great-grandson, Hayden Bailey.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Morelli; and a half-sister, Esther Morelli.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on August 15, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Prior to the visitation there will be a Prayer Vigil service at 1:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 16, 2018, at St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. Father Sam Bungo presiding.
Interment will be held in St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in New Bethlehem.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
