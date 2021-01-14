Irvin W. Rupp, 92, of Putneyville, died Sunday morning, January 10, 2021 at his home.
Born April 2, 1928 in Putneyville, he was the son of the late Clinton and Hulda Crissman Rupp.
Mr. Rupp proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict with the U.S. Army.
He was formerly employed by C&K Coal and retired form New Bethlehem Burial Service.
Mr. Rupp enjoyed camping, raising chickens, working in his yard and vegetable garden.
He is survived by his wife, the former Sylvia Mann; a son, Wayne (Bonnie) Rupp; five daughters, Linda Rupert, Virginia Sarvey, Polly (Gary) Sinclair, Lavina (Brian) Mumau and Donna (Mike) Rupp; three brothers, Preston (Martha) Rupp, Arthur (Barb) Rupp and Theodore (Judy) Rupp; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by five brothers, Ken, Melvin, Clayton, Robert and Dale Rupp; two sisters, Geraldine Buzzard and Ethel Adams; and his son-in-law, Mike Rupert.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public services held for Mr. Rupp.
