Let’s start off this time around with some COVID-related material. Despite the best efforts of politicians and the media to keep it going, the fact of the matter is that it’s waning from view. You have to give the media, and especially politicians, credit where it is due. They made tremendous use of the COVID. In fact, in my opinion, it was a major tool in the Left’s stealing of the 2020 election, as they used it as a reason for mail-in ballots. I think that this was one of the biggest farces in the country’s history.
COVID also proved to be a very effective means of control. Now, sadly, it appears that those in power are considering reestablishing mask mandates. There is a lot of evidence that they don’t work. I know from experience that they inhibit breathing. When I was getting over COVID, shortness of breath was one of my nasty problems. There were times when I simply could not breathe well when wearing a mask. Upon removing it, I would be okay.
Senator Rand Paul recently raised an interesting question. That is whether or not people would comply to a new mask mandate. He seems to feel that they would not, and should not, comply. “They can’t arrest us all,” he said.
The idea of mandated COVID vaccine is stirring up a lot of debate lately. For my part, I oppose making anyone get the vaccine, although I chose to get it myself. I made that choice freely, after surviving a rather severe bout with the disease. I concluded that I probably would not survive it again, and I got the shots. There are, indeed, precedents regarding mandatory vaccination. To me, that says that it is legal; but, from a moral standpoint, I don’t believe that anyone should be forced.
Something else making the news a lot is Critical Race Theory, and whether or not it should be taught in our schools. While it might merit brief mention in a couple of subjects, that is as far as it should go. First of all, by its very name, it is a theory, not fact, and should not be taught as fact. Secondly, it keeps alive the idea of racism, something which, realistically, had been put aside for many years, until reactivated by Democrats seeking black votes.
The Olympics have generated their fair share of bad feelings. A lot of it surrounded the U.S. Soccer Team and their star player, Megan Rapinoe. As we all know, she chose to take a knee during the National Anthem, in an obvious show of disrespect for her country. Personally, I don’t believe that there is any room for politics in any sports. After all, sports are a game, nothing more. Politics is serious business. It is very sad that the line between the two has been blurred. A lot of people are calling for a boycott of Subway, because they use Rapinoe as a spokesperson. This is unfair. Why punish franchisees and their employees because of something over which they have no control?
Recently, I read what might be the most ridiculous news story ever to come out regarding racism. A college was forced to remove a rock from the campus because someone thought it was connected to a long ago racist. Come on! A rock? Rocks don’t do anything. They just lie there.
Sadly, it seems that our society has lost its sense of humor. We don’t seem to be allowed to laugh anymore. My favorite comedian of all time is Jay Leno, followed by the late Richard Pryor. The jokes they told, that everyone laughed at, could no longer be told. Nowadays, everything is taken with absolute seriousness. People are even offended by syrup and rice labels, butter boxes and who knows what else?
Come on, folks. Let’s lighten up a bit.