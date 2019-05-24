Q: I read on Facebook that there is a possibility that “SEAL Team” may not be renewed. This is by far the best show on TV. Please tell me it will be renewed.
A: Although the season finale on Wednesday certainly looked as if it could be a series-ender, the military drama will be back on CBS this fall, again on Wednesday nights.
Q: When will “Yellowstone” return?
A: The Paramount Network drama starring Kevin Costner will begin its second season on June 19. You can find a new trailer on YouTube.
Q: Will they ever make any more “Forensic Files” on HLN? I have seen all of them many times and 2011 was the last year they were made.
A: The much-traveled series aired on TLC, Court TV and other networks before landing on HLN and has been popular just about everywhere; HLN has called it a mainstay of its lineup. But when it comes to new episodes, a statement from the network only said, “While there are currently no new episodes airing, it’s certainly been talked about, so one never knows.”
Q: On “The Big Bang Theory,” did they ever mention Penny’s last name prior to her marriage to Leonard Hofstadter? My daughter says “Nope.”
A: Your daughter is correct. She had no last name when the show began. And, after the end of the sixth season in 2013, “Big Bang” executive producer Steve Molaro told Vulture.com that “We’ve made it this far without knowing Penny’s last name. I think we’re good not finding out.” Besides, he added, “What name could we possibly pick that would be satisfying at this point?”