It amazes me how people blame the NRA and guns for all the mass murders. Neither of them are guilty but yet, every time there is a mass murder of children or adults they (NRA or guns) get the blame. As Mr. Bundy said on Sunday, 3/11/2018 in the Tri-County newspaper, "I am a gun owner." I would like to ask him, how many children or adults have your guns killed?
Since 1968 1.4 million Americans have died from gun violence. As quoted by Mr. Bundy, "Ninety six will die each day and seven of these will be children or teens." Again I ask, how many of your guns have done this terrible deed? It takes a deranged human to murder with a gun. Many say get rid of guns and our problems will be solved. There were more than 30,000 children murdered in Pennsylvania in 2015 by knives, doctors (yes, even doctors who have taken the Hippocratic oath), women and Planned Parenthood but, Mr. Bundy, I don't see you crying tears. I'm sure you have many knives in your house as do I, but not a one has murdered a child or adult. Knives, like guns, only murder when in the hands of deranged humans.
Mr. Bundy, I, like you, wish we had an answer to save our children, grandchildren, friends or ourselves from being murdered. We have no control over these deranged people and if they want to murder they will find ways to do it: Bombs, cars, trucks, shovels, pokers, ball bats, stones, airplanes — almost anything in the hands of these humans can be a murder weapon, but none can murder without human help.
Guns are our only hope right now to protect ourselves from these people. Take away our guns and only these people will have guns and nothing will stop them.
Our only hope is that these young children and teens who are marching will learn to love and respect each other. Then they won't want to murder anyone and maybe in a few years there won't be any murderers anymore.
As long as there are humans, will this ever happen? As my wife always says, "But God."
Thank you for being pro-life.
Joseph Tubbs
Curwensville, PA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.