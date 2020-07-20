Judicial Watch has filed a lawsuit to force Pennsylvania to clean its voter rolls. Pennsylvania has more than 800,000 inactive voters on roles. One county almost immediately removed 69,000 inactive names.
Bucks County with 457,000 people removed eight names, Chester County with 357,000 people removed five names, Delaware County with 403,000 people removed four names. Allegheny County, because of a lawsuit threat, removed 69,000 inactive voters.
North Carolina cleaned its voter rolls by one million inactive voters. Why are these voter frauds in “Demon-crat” run states? Wonder why the Dems and George Soros are pushing for mail-in ballots? Could it be to rig the election?
Also, Judicial Watch sued California to stop unlawful cash benefits to illegal aliens. Governor Newsome created the “Disaster Relief Assistance for Immigrants Project” to provide cash benefits to illegal aliens that are otherwise ineligible for state or federal benefits. This is illegal under federal immigrant law. I guess Dems are above the law. Every law the Dems claim President Trump is breaking, these do-nothing Dems are doing.
How about all these “Demon-crat” run states being overrun by looters, killers, burning businesses to the ground? These people want to eliminate the police?
Vote the Democrats into office and see what happens to our USA.
I think the President should check to see which protestors and troublemakers are on welfare and, if they are arrested, stop the welfare. Evidently, they don’t work if they are out day and night looting and rioting.
By the way, the Dems have another big push to take our guns. Let’s take the guns off their body guards first. If they disarm us, we are at their mercy.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg