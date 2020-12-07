Time magazine has just announced that 2020 is “The Worst Year Ever.” I guess it depends on who you are talking to.
Sure, we still have this pandemic going on nearly a year after it first arrived. And then we had government officials tell us that it wasn’t anything to worry about. It was going to be gone by Easter, like a miracle.
They lied. It’s nearly Christmas and we’ve lost four New Bethlehem area residents to it within a week, and that’s not counting those in surrounding towns and counties. If you get sick, hospitals are more likely to send you home to recover than they were back last spring in order to save beds.
Gentle readers, this is what we have been trying to tell you for months now.
Anyway, I suspect that 1931 would be on anybody’s short list of bad years. 1348 would also be in the running, as was 73 AD when Mt. Vesuvius erupted and buried Pompeii. It depends on your definition of “bad.”
A couple of historians think that the year 1200 BCE might be in the running. A volcanic eruption destroyed the Minoan civilization on Crete and probably upset a number of its competitors, creating the perfect conditions for a societal collapse.
On the other hand, we just have to avoid crowds, wear face coverings and wash our hands. That sounds a lot easier than learning how to make a bronze sword and use it effectively. As for volcanic ash, I’ve heard that it’s nearly impossible to remove from ventilation systems and carpeting.
Now, about economic difficulties it’s a little harder to make jokes. One way or another, the pandemic will end. Among a group of friends who discuss these things, the aftermath may be worse than overloaded hospitals and people with long-term lung damage.
One of my grandsons and I talked about this briefly at Thanksgiving time. He said that the economy was going to be trashed if COVID-19 wasn’t brought under control. I said that it thoroughly tanked back in March.
That is just my estimation. I was a business journalist before I came back here, and I can tell when somebody is trying to cover up bad news or a suspicious set of tracks. The stock market appears to be all smoke and mirrors these days, and nothing makes sense.
So, much of this is outside our sphere of influence, isn’t it? We can protect ourselves a bit and that’s all.
A couple of years ago, I wrote a column about normality bias, the state of mind that tells you that things have always been the same and will be the same tomorrow. At that time, I was thinking more of power outages and flat tires beside the road, but job losses and house fires were near the top of the list.
And then along came 2020 which has been having a good laugh at our expense: a deadly pandemic, murder hornets, a record hurricane season, historic wildfires out west, a contentious presidential race and now contested election results.
Have I left anything out? Please, please, please don’t think too hard about that. There are only three weeks left in the year and we don’t need a pink elephant of some kind joining us. It’s like the movie, “Nightmare on Elm Street,” and we don’t want Freddy Kruger appearing in our dreams.
I know that I’m cracking a series of bad jokes this week. We are trying to maintain our positivity on several fronts and it’s harder than you think. Nevertheless, we persist.
I think it helps if you can hang out with a dog or three. Even if everybody else in the world apparently thinks that you are damaged beyond repair and need a good scolding at least, a dog will merely wag his or her tail at you and then smile. You earn bonus points if you can be talked into giving up a snack to a whiskered nose.
Husbands and wives, I urge you not to apply that last sentence to your spouses. We’re working on reducing domestic stress, not creating more.
As a woman of a certain age, a whiskered nose is kind of a thing some days. Let us give thanks for those salon owners and workers who have a deft touch with wax and gauze strips. I am simply too chicken to do the deed myself.
I seldom have much in the way of wisdom to share and I’m running short of wit right now.
Until next week.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]