Today

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 24F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 24F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.