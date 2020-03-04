Has anyone else noticed that our local Pennsylvania Democrats have fallen completely silent on their party’s radical turn left toward socialism and lawlessness?
While their national party leaders are making headlines every day for their full support of such issues as impeachment, wide-open borders, late-term and post-birth abortions, fighting against voter ID laws, demanding voting rights for non-citizens and prison inmates, free college, free healthcare, sanctuary cities, and endless welfare upon demand for everyone (even illegal aliens), our local, county and state Democrats have been mostly silent. Very curious.
I realize that their unwavering support of their national leaders, and thereby, support of their policies, probably makes them very uncomfortable here in rural, mostly conservative, Pennsylvania. But, wouldn’t you think that being a good liberal Democrat would require a very deliberate, and vocal, support of these issues? Why aren’t our local Democrats writing articles and holding rallies in places like downtown DuBois, Punxsy, Brookville and Clearfield, exulting the benefits and advantages of socialism, higher taxes, open borders and illegal immigration, and free everything for everybody? Why aren’t they pushing for that “Green New Deal” of theirs in Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk Counties? And, like their leaders in Washington, why aren’t local democrats pushing for an all-out (gun ban) gun confiscation movement, right here in DuBois? Don’t forget their all day, every day obsession to impeach our President, just for winning the 2016 election. No lies too great. No conspiracy theory too ridiculous.
Come on Democrats, your national leaders are counting on your full, open and unwavering support, even at this local level. You know. Those stalwart champions of truth and justice like Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, and Nadler. And don’t forget your newest heroes in Washington like Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Ilhan Omar. Come on, how about a “GO DEMOCRATS” for your leaders and their policies! Since you will always support the party — shouldn’t you support your new socialist platform? Let’s hear it!
But then again, hiding from these ridiculous policies is much easier than openly supporting them. I’m not sure that rural Pennsylvania is ready to adopt Venezuelan-style socialism. Probably won’t support opening their doors (and wallets) to every third-world invader that willfully breaks our immigration laws. And although our Amish neighbors might actually like the Democrat’s Green New Deal, I don’t think that the rest of us would enjoy life without planes, trains, oil, electricity, ships, and automobiles. And, here in Pennsylvania, we believe that biological men are men, and women are women, and that anything in-between is just not reality.
But then again, with ridiculous issues like these, I guess you really can’t blame local Democrats for hiding in silence.