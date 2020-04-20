One of these weeks I’m going to go back to writing about the good old days. It might be a year or so until it seems appropriate to do so. I mean, the coronavirus really is the Story of the Century.
I don’t know about you, but I am not especially frightened by the coronavirus pandemic right now. But I wake up with a low-level sense of dread every day. It has been there since the morning of Jan. 23.
Fortunately, it does seem that we can control the spread somewhat. That notorious curve that needs flattening is starting to cooperate. This is only the beginning, though, and we need to keep up the pressure.
You know what strikes me every day? The most heroic thing I can do right now is to stay home, and I’m good with that. It means that I will be one less body taking up space in a morgue.
It also means that someone else’s chances of ending up the same way are lessened. That other person might be you, your neighbor, your dad, your grandmother or any of my family and friends.
It’s not about you. It’s about them.
Those two short sentences laid side by side are some of the most important words that you will ever hear or see. I saw them for the first time more than 20 years ago during a Pennsylvania Rural Leadership weekend study institute. You might say they made an impression.
I think about all the small businesses that are closed right now and all the ones that are heroically scraping by with reduced hours and skeleton staffs. A lot of them are not going to make it. That makes me profoundly sad.
It would be a happy day, indeed, if they could all reopen tomorrow and our lives got back to normal. In fact, you’ll see television personalities demanding it right now, doggone it. Freedom of movement is one of our God-given constitutional rights.
Umm, yes, it is. But one person’s rights end where somebody else’s begin.
According to the Declaration of Independence, people have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. You will notice the order of their importance. That Thomas Jefferson guy was more profound than you might think.
Do things to save lives first, and then you can talk about your civil liberties. When you have those nailed down, you can think about pursuing happiness.
Unlike a lot of folks who are sounding off about the pandemic and their rights these days, I don’t think for a minute that I’m an expert in epidemiology or constitutional law. I know what I don’t know and take my guidance from people who are much smarter than I am.
My preferred list of intellectual giants does not include Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz, Rush Limbaugh or Glenn Beck. You have to realize that they are entertainers out to make a buck, nothing more. They don’t care about you and they don’t care if your grandma dies from COVID-19.
Some of the people I look to for guidance are Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Brix and, much to my surprise, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo isn’t a virologist, but he is a lawyer and a leader.
I don’t worry much about his politics. I seldom worry about those anyway. But I do appreciate leaders above managers, someone who can see the big picture and communicate it to the average Joe and Josephine.
Out of the swirling mass of changing and often conflicting information, amid the vicious political elements injected into this global natural disaster, there is one message that emerges.
This is not a one-and-done sort of thing. Believe me, I know how it is to wish the coronavirus would magically disappear as promised a couple of months ago.
We are only at the beginning of a long and difficult journey. Social distancing only became a “thing” about five weeks ago. We have another year or so to go.
There is no easy way out, no magical cure. The one best thing we can do right now is to follow the advice of real experts rather than that of entertainers.
Saving lives comes first. People are not the means to an end. They are the end.
We will be spending the next several years dealing with the wreckage wrought by a sneaky lethal little virus. This won’t be over by June 2020. We are going to need all the good people we have among us, whether they are 85, 75, 65 or 25.
Stay home, wear your mask, wash your hands and complain about how tired you are of everything in your kitchen pantry. You’re a hero and you don’t even know it. You’re saving somebody’s life that you might not even know but who needs you to be here.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]