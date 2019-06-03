Last week’s gas explosion near Kemmer’s Greenhouse and Farm Market in Shannondale was one of the more shocking things to happen in recent years. Fortunately, Donna survived miraculously and may be coming home sometime this week.
I heard New Bethlehem’s fire sirens going off that night and thought they were sounding in honor of imminent flash flooding. I turned on my cell phone’s scanner app to listen for details. What I heard instead were the voices of stressed-out emergency responders making plans to deal with a big blaze.
I don’t think I can ever give our volunteer fire companies enough credit through the written word. These are our friends, family and neighbors who have daytime jobs and yet get out of bed in the middle of the night to save somebody else’s home, business or life — for free.
Really, the companies that showed up at Kemmer’s last week weren’t exactly “neighbors” because many came from surrounding towns and townships. Think of it. People you don’t even know will get up in the middle of the night, drive several miles and help put out a house fire.
This is what always gives me pause. In our small-town way, we make fun of each other but, when the chips are down, we can pull together. The volunteer fire departments from two or three counties will come riding to our rescue.
Kind of makes you hang your head in shame, doesn’t it?
If you want to redeem yourself a little bit, the annual firemen’s jubilee is coming up in a few weeks. It is being held in the old Kmart parking lot at the Clarion Mall, a more central location that might help with attendance.
The first few jubilees were held at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park in Alcola. It’s a nice venue with a fair amount of shade. The thing is, its location isn’t central enough for fire companies to attend easily. There’s always a matter of having enough personnel and equipment standing by in case of a fire or accident.
These folks cover for one another all the time. If one department is busy taking care of business, another company will stand by to cover the rest of their territory in the meantime.
It’s not something I really thought about until I got to talk to a number of firefighters at last year’s jamboree. In fact, the crew from Distant pulled me into the shade and handed me a bottle of water because I was looking a little limp from being out in the hot sun. I think they just wanted a captive audience.
In a way, I was coming full circle. When I was a little girl, I thought the Farmers’ and Merchants’ Picnic was called the Firemen’s and Merchants’ Picnic, even though there was a lot of farm equipment and few firetrucks. I was about 10 when I was relieved of my misconception.
So, there I was, all flush-cheeked and middle-aged. My house wasn’t on fire, my vehicle was uncrashed, and yet the firefighters were still taking care of me. That was a humbling experience for a self-sufficient type.
But it made me think. I’m nearing full retirement age and wouldn’t make a very good firefighter. But that doesn’t mean I can’t get some training and help out if there’s a really bad day.
No, I don’t mean climbing ladders with a hose. “Susan Kerr” and “fighting a fire” are not phrases that should be found together. But I know how to put on a bandage or treat a minor burn, and have the supplies to do the deed.
Why? Because being able to administer even basic first aid might free up a firefighter or EMT to take care of somebody else. They are in short supply these days, you know.
Maybe the sight of blood makes you faint, or you’re aging like I am and can’t see yourself holding on to the business end of a fire hose. That’s okay.
You can still make a monetary donation to the fire department of your choice. A case of bottled water delivered to a fire hall is always welcome. Firefighting looks to be thirsty work, even more so in the summer months.
We don’t like to think about it, but what happened at Donna Kemmer’s house could have happened to any of us. Let’s be extra kind to our firefighters. It’s like knocking on wood.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]