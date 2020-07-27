I did not want to quit. We were a team that did a good job, an important job. But I had to make a statement. I had to try to protect my coworkers. I’ve been complaining since COVID became a pandemic to politicians, who just don’t care, that we should have universal Vote By Mail. Five states Vote by Mail successfully. They have for years. It’s common sense to protect ourselves from COVID, because, as I heard one medical expert say, “This is a Forest Fire, not a wave.” It’s not going away.
All five of the ladies on our Election Board are over 60, four are grandmas. All have family who love us. Two others of the five that I have heard from have quit. And this election, in person voting is unnecessary. Fifty-seven of us who vote in Shannondale voted by mail in June, including four of the five election board members. Including me. It was safe, quick and easy. In Shannondale, 205 people voted in person in June, but we made it through with no illness that I knew of. But I did later hear that several neighbors in our area did have to deal with COVID. It’s here.
The propaganda against voting by mail will result in deaths and disease all across America unless we do something. Politicians don’t care and will not act to defend you against Trump. In spite of his propaganda, Trump votes by mail. Trump cares about Trump, not Americans. I felt I must make a statement, so I quit, and so have several other election workers. I’ll be happy to help again after there is a vaccine, because it was a wonderful team doing an important job. But this is one time that we must face reality. The reality is that we must protect ourselves and our neighbors from COVID.
The federal government has been an abject failure at protecting Americans. Pennsylvania government is under attack because of propaganda from Trump; and simply protecting each other by wearing a mask has become a political statement. Vote by Mail, for yourselves and your neighbors who do not want to be a COVID number. We all must care for each other. Greedy Old Propagandist politicians are not protecting us. Call them on their lack of caring, before you are a victim. Vote by Mail.
Go to votespa.com for information. Or call the County Elections office. The Clarion Elections Office phone number is (814) 226-4000, extension 2006. They will mail you an application that you must fill out to get the paper ballot. Mail-in ballots must be received by Oct. 27. Postmarks are not enough.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport