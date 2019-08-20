ROME — Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the end of his 14-month government on Tuesday, in a dramatic falling out with deputy premier and far-right leader Matteo Salvini.
“The ongoing crisis inevitably undermines the action of the government, which ends here,” Conte said in a highly anticipated Senate speech held in front of an intermittently rowdy audience.
After several hours of debate, he tendered his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella, who will act as the arbiter of the political crisis.
Conte taunted Salvini for failing to honor a pledge to table a no-confidence motion in the government, accusing him of “lacking the courage to take responsibility for his actions.”
Salvini said two weeks ago he wanted to end a dysfunctional coalition with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S). He later back-pedaled, but the M5S said it was too late to patch things up.
Before Tuesday’s showdown, the M5S and Salvini’s League party squabbled for months on a range of key policy issues, including tax, immigration and transport.
The M5S is now expected to try to form an alternative government with the opposition Democratic Party (PD). If this fails, Italy likely faces early elections in October-November or early 2020.
Mattarella’s office said he would hold consultations with party leaders, starting Wednesday, to see if an alternative government can be formed or snap elections are the only way out of the crisis.
Conte, who was chosen as a neutral figure between the League and M5S, used much of his speech to accuse Salvini of sabotaging the government and acting selfishly.
The League leader has been “irresponsible” and is exposing the country to the risk of a “spiral of political uncertainty and financial instability,” the premier said.
Conte also reproached Salvini, who has been known to hail the Virgin Mary and kiss rosaries during rallies, for “mixing political slogans with religious symbols.”
In response to the premier’s address, Salvini theatrically left the bench reserved for government members and joined League senators in the assembly.
“Thanks and finally! I would do all that I have done again,” he said. “I am sorry that you had to endure me for a year,” he told Conte, referring to his speech as a “sequence of insults.”
PD leader Nicola Zingaretti accused Conte of glossing over his own failures, saying that if the premier had so many things to reproach Salvini for, “why did he wait (until Tuesday) to denounce them?”
According to Barclays Bank analyst Fabio Fois, the stage is set for “one of the most unpredictable government crises in modern Italian history.”
Salvini’s original idea was to force early elections. Since the League has a huge lead in opinion polls, he could have expected to win the ballot and inherit the premiership.
He has asked voters to give him “full powers,” a call that Conte criticized as ignoring “the principle of checks and balances necessary ( …) to forestall authoritarian deviations.”
Under Salvini, a fan of autocratic leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and a former euro-exit campaigner, Italy would veer further to the right and away from the EU mainstream.
The League leader might lead a government “to leave the euro or to adopt the ruble,” former PD premier Matteo Renzi quipped in the Senate debate.
Renzi is among those spearheading efforts to thwart Salvini’s power grab by proposing the formation of an alternative government that would sideline the League into opposition.
But it is unclear whether a M5S-PD alliance could work, given the two parties’ historic enmity. It might also play into Salvini’s hands by casting him as a victim of a back-room deal to shut him out of power.
Backers of the M5S-PD option insist it would be in the national interest to avoid snap elections so as not to derail important ongoing policymaking work.
In particular, Italy needs to draft a 2020 budget to keep its huge public debt in check and avoid a sharp rise in VAT that will kick in automatically in January if no alternative measures are approved.