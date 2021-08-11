That seems to be what the “Demon-crats” do. Everything they blamed Trump for, these law breakers are doing. Where’s the justice for what Biden has done, what Hunter had done, Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler, Hillary, Booker, Cuomo, Wolf, Schumer, Obama, and the list goes on and on for these crooked, lying socialists?
Biden is blaming Texas and Florida Republicans for more people getting COVID. Who opened up the border to let these illegals into our country with COVID? You are using our tax money to bus and fly these illegals to different states after dark.
How about Lori Lightfoot using the race card? She will only give interviews to browns and blacks. Now who’s racist?
How about the Bush woman spending $70,000 for bodyguards, yet she is strongly for gun control? She said she needs protection to stay alive to fight for the people. Don’t we bleed the same as her?
Investigator John Durham spent $1.5 million during his first six months probing the FBI’s investigation of the Trump-Russia collusion. He didn’t want to disclose corruption of Obama-era officials.
The U.S. gave more money to China for bat research than Fauci claimed. Fauci is a joke and is working for China, as are the Biden family, Swalwell and other anti-American socialists.
Pelosi is being investigated about her troop deployment to the Capitol on Jan. 6. She said those who oppose her are afraid of the truth. This evil person wouldn’t know anything about the truth. She knew about this days before it happened, but she planned this to blame President Trump for the riot.
The “Demon-crats” are so afraid of Trump, they have been trying to get him for six years instead of working for the people. These socialists are a waste.
Now, for Steve Smith’s recent letter. He can’t see these morons are pushing socialism and have open borders to get more voters. He should be ashamed backing these cheating liars. His party is for abortion, same sex marriages, anti-Christianity. Is this what the Lord condones?
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg