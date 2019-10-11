INDIANA — The Anthropology Department at Indiana University of Pennsylvania will hold its annual Archaeology Open House on Oct. 19 from 12 to 3 p.m.
Activities will take place on the ground floor of McElhaney Hall, as well as outside on the south lawn” adjacent to the building (weather permitting). The program is free and open to the community.
“No matter what your level of archaeological knowledge, there will be something for everybody,” said Dr. Lara Homsey-Messer, a faculty member in the department. “This is a great opportunity for all to travel back in time and see how archaeology is done.”
The open house will include prehistoric and historic artifact displays from local archaeological sites, artifact identification, stone tool-making demonstrations, spear throwing outdoors, and 3-D laser scanning and printing artifact replicas.
There will also be a room for children (and the young at heart), with activities such as prehistoric hand-painting, wampum beading, and pottery refitting.
All of the IUP archaeology laboratories (including the faunal, botanical, and geophysical labs) will open their doors to the public during the event and complimentary archaeology-themed snacks will be provided.
Archaeology Day is a tradition of the IUP Department of Anthropology designed to offer an opportunity for IUP students and faculty to share their knowledge and love of the past with others. The annual Open House is held during Archaeology Month and is celebrated in conjunction with International Archaeology Day, a celebration of archaeology and the thrill of discovery held every year by the Archaeological Institute of America.
Every October, the AIA and archaeological organizations across the United States, Canada, and abroad present archaeological programs and activities for people of all ages and interests.
For more information about this free event, persons may contact: lmesser@iup.edu or fxgc@iup.edu.
For more information about International Archaeology Day and associated programming state-wide, persons may visit the Archaeological Institute of America website at https://www.archaeological.org/archaeologyday/about.
IUP is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.