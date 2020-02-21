INDIANA — Indiana University of Pennsylvania will continue its planetarium shows on Feb. 28 with the presentation of “Astronomy and Calendars” on Feb. 28.
It will take place at 7 p.m. in the IUP planetarium, located on the east side of Weyandt Hall.
Held the day before “leap day,” this program will address the connections between astronomy and calendars.
Dr. Ken Coles, geoscience faculty member and planetarium director, will present the program.
The presentation, which will last about 40 minutes, is free and open to the community. If weather permits, telescopes will be set up outside the planetarium after the presentation to observe the night sky.
Upcoming presentations for the academic year include:
“How to Photograph a Black Hole,” April 1, 2020, 7 p.m. If light can’t escape a black hole, how do scientists tell they are there? This program will explore the latest thinking on this subject.
The planetarium series is sponsored by the IUP Department of Geoscience and the John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.
Doors open 15 minutes before each show. Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-seated basis. Individual reservations cannot be accepted, but persons wishing to bring groups of 10 or more should call (724) 357-5626 or (724) 357-2379.
Weather permitting, after the show telescope observing of the night sky (evening shows) or sun (daytime shows) will be available.