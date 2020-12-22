INDIANA – Dalton R. Brown of Lucinda has been recognized as a provost scholar at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.
Brown is working toward a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry.
A complete listing of provost scholars is available at www.iup.edu/news-events/news/.