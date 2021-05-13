James A. “Jim” Womeldorf, 85, of Bullhead City, Ariz., formerly of Baroda, Mich. and Rimersburg, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at his home in Arizona.
Born November 6, 1935 in Porter Township, he was the son of James Earl and Nathaleen (Redick) Womeldorf.
He graduated from Sligo High School in 1954, and then joined the U.S. Air Force where he proudly served for four years.
Mr. Womeldorf then worked for the California Division of Highways in Riverside, Calif. for seven years, and National Mobile Concrete Co. for 19 years where he worked his way up to Vice President of Operations.
He retired from Fisher Refrigeration in South Bend, Ind. after seven years of service.
Mr. Womeldorf was a member of the American Legion for 44 years.
He enjoyed golfing and reading, and he never left home without a book in his hand.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 63 years, Catherine (Grant) Womeldorf, who he married on May 30, 1958; two sons James (Janey) Womeldorf of Bradford-on-Avon, England and Ronald (Christine) Womeldorf of Waupaca, Wis.; a daughter, Tamara (Mark) Philotoff of Eustis, Fla.; a daughter-in-law, Pamela Womeldorf of Baroda, Mich.; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Richard Womeldorf; three brothers, and six sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on July 17, 2021 at the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church in Rimersburg, where military honors will be presented by the American Legion Post No. 454.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Michiana Church of Christ, 504 East Prairie Ronde, Dowagiac, MI 49047.
Interment will be at Squirrel Hill Cemetery in Rimersburg.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
