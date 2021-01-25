James D. “Jim” Lightner Sr., 74, of Timblin, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, with his daughters by his side.
Born December 7, 1946, in DuBois, he was the son of Myron V. Lightner and Margaret E. (Swartz) Klingensmith.
He spent most of his childhood on the family farm with his beloved grandmother, Kitty.
He graduated from Dayton High School.
Mr. Lightner served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam conflict, where he received honors.
He drove truck for many companies over the years and was a proud member of the Million Mile Club, driving one million miles accident free. His cousin Cathryn Vander Sande later joined him as a driving partner and the two of them saw and photographed all the sites together before they both retired and returned home to be near family.
Mr. Lightner loved to hunt and enjoyed sharing this passion with his uncle Vern. He also liked to spend time in his vegetable garden, canning his homegrown vegetables, as well as Grandma Kitty's pickles.
He will be lovingly remembered for his strength and the sacrifices he made for the people he loved.
His memory will be cherished by his son, James D. Lightner Jr. and fiancé, Melissa Ritchie, of Trafford; daughters, Amy S. Lightner and companion, Adam Nulph, of Lower Burrell and New Bethlehem and Lori A. Mainhart and husband, Roger, of Freeport; grandchildren, Benjamin, Mathew, Luke, Samuel, Autumn, Nicolas and Amelia; great-grandchildren, Aspyn and Cayden; brothers, Ellsworth (Nancy) Lightner of Belknap and Richard (Dorothy) Lightner of Wayne Township; two sisters, Joy Mitchell of Boggs Township and Vicki Lee Deluca of Ford City; and Joan Woodward, the mother of his children.
He was preceded in death by his parents and second wife, Tawny Sue Lightner.
Services were private.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to American Legion Honor Guard, P.O. Box 209, Kittanning, PA 16201.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc.
