James E. "Jim" Fowler, 79, of Cortland, Ohio died with his family by his side, Thursday evening, November 15, 2018, at the Concord Care Center in Cortland, Ohio.
Born December 28, 1938, in Rimersburg, he was the son of James A. and Frances Louise (Mohney) Fowler.
Mr. Fowler was a graduate of Union Joint High School, and was employed as an assembler at General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio for many years, prior to retiring.
He married Joanne Craig on November 22, 1958. They shared almost 60 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives.
Mr. Fowler was a member of the Cortland Trinity Baptist Church. He was also a former active member of the First Assembly of God Church in Warren, Ohio.
He enjoyed square dancing with his wife and watching his children and grandchildren play various sports throughout the years. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Bonnie (Jamie) Barnes of Charleston, S.C.; two sons, Eric (Lesley) Fowler of Plano, Texas, and Terry (Lisa) Fowler of Warren, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; a great-grandson; and a brother, Rodney (Kathy) Fowler of Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Randy Fowler; a daughter, Jeanne Fowler; and a sister, Kaye Hiles.
In accordance with Mr. Folwer's wishes, there will be no funeral services or calling hours.
Interment will take place in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Parker.
The family requests that material contributions be made to Ohio Living Home Health Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Rd., Bldg. E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406; or to the Cortland Trinity Baptist Church, 2576 McCleary Jacoby Rd., Cortland, OH 44410, in his memory.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.carlwhall.com.
