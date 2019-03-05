James Edward Blotzer Jr., 75, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in Bullhead City, Ariz.
Mr. Blotzer leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Suzanne.
He will be missed by their children Deborah and James, as well as children from a previous marriage, Andrew, Jamie and Joey.
Mr. Blotzer is the son of James Blotzer Sr. and Fearby Blotzer. He grew up in New Bethlehem, with his brother Charles Blotzer of New Bethlehem; and two sisters, Patty Weaver of New Bethlehem and Sara Painter of High Point, N.C.
After graduating from Redbank Valley High School, Mr. Blotzer enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served honorably in Vietnam.
After his service, he found his way out to California and started working at UPS. He retired after 33 years and was proud of his 25-plus years of safe driving record.
Mr. Blotzer and Sue moved to Arizona where he will be missed by the Hillcrest Park Community. He was an avid bowler and golfer, and was involved in the VFW and Knights of Columbus for many years.
Though he lived out west, he always considered the house on Penn Street his home.
A mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem.
Interment will be in St. Charles Cemetery.
He is at peace and finally coming home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.