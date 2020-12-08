James Edward “Jimmy” Hetrick, 58, of New Bethlehem, passed away late Saturday evening, December 5, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following complications due to COVID-19.
Born May 31, 1962 in Brookville, he was the son of Darl Hetrick and the late Dorothy Jean Brown Hetrick.
He was often found at Hetrick’s Farm Supply and looked forward to going on service calls and eating at the Widnoon store with Chad. He loved to eat.
Mr. Hetrick loved his church and his church family.
He was a loyal fan of Redbank Valley sports and attended all high school sporting events for many years.
Mr. Hetrick was a regular spectator at the little league games and enjoyed watching the kids play ball.
He also attended events at the Gumtown Park.
Mr. Hetrick was a Pittsburgh professional sports fan and loved the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins.
He loved all kinds of music, especially country, and looked forward to his evening chats with Louise.
Survivors include his father, Darl Hetrick, of New Bethlehem; his many family members; and friends.
Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak and restrictions, services will be private.
Interment will take place in the Kellersburg Lutheran Cemetery in Armstrong County.
Memorial contributions may be given in the name of James E. “Jimmy” Hetrick to the Redbank Valley Community Center, 430 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or any Redbank Valley High School or New Bethlehem sports organization.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral and Cremation Services of New Bethlehem.